Singer Louis Tomlinson has addressed the 'conspiracy theory' that he had a romantic relationship with former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles.

Despite any evidence, mega fans of the boyband have been convinced for the past decade that Harry, 30, and Louis, 32, dated during their early days of fame.

Fans have scrutinised every interaction between the singers, analysed lyrics in their songs and made fan-fiction videos on social media.

Louis has now addressed those rumours, telling a Brazilian magazine the 'romance' between him and Harry Styles - nicknamed Larry - is a "conspiracy" that "irritates him".

Speaking to G1 magazine, he said: "What I realised a few years ago is that there is nothing I can say.

"There is nothing I can do to stop those who believe in this conspiracy. They are so connected to what they believe that they will not see the truth for what it really is.

"I'm sure many people look and find all these little conspiracies that happen in life interesting."

Tomlinson, from Doncaster, admits that the rumours have become annoying. “It does irritate me a little bit, you know, but it is just kind of the nature of the job, I suppose.”

The singer-songwriter went on to talk about his son. He said: "There are times when it gets very personal. I have my son, Freddie. He is the most important person in my life.

"And occasionally, [these theories] end up addressing things that are a little unfair. This is what we have now.

"There's nothing I can do about it. Nothing I can say to stop people from inventing what they want to invent. So, so be it."

One Direction officially split in 2016. Credit: PA Images

One Direction, made up of Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, first formed in 2010 after they all appeared as separate contestants on the X Factor.

Judge Simon Cowell brought the singers together as a group, and they went on to experience global fame, releasing five albums and embarking on four headline tours.

After Zayn, 31, left the group in 2015, the four remaining members released their final album before officially calling it quits in 2016.

Listen to the ITV News' entertainment podcast, Unscripted