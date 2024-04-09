A 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder after a human torso was found wrapped in plastic has been released on bail.

A murder investigation was launched after the “major body part” was found in Kersal Wetlands near to Radford Street, Salford, on Thursday, 4 April.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it belonged to a man who officers believe was aged older than 40 and had been dead for a matter of days.

Specialist officers from its forensics units, search teams, underwater divers, and the dog unit have scoured the woodland and wetland for further evidence, but nothing else has been found.

GMP says its Major Incident Team detectives, specialist units and local neighbourhood teams will continue to search the 67,000 acre nature reserve in a bid to identify the man.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday 6 April, has now been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police officers are searching the nature reserve for more body parts. Credit: PA

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Naismith of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “This is a distressing case, and we understand that the news last Thursday quite rightly caused shockwaves for the people of Salford and further afield in Greater Manchester.

“At the forefront of our thoughts is our victim, a life has been lost, and our job is to investigate this thoroughly in order to find out answers for a family that will one day suffer the loss of their loved one.

“I want people to be reassured with our large and visible presence in the local area. We continue to search the area thoroughly by utilising specialist departments to increase our capabilities in order to ensure a wide and thorough search of the area.

He added that "d ue to the condition that we found our victim in" officers were relying on forensic work, and the help of locals.

“Once again, I’d like to extend my gratitude to the local community, who are giving our officers the time and space they need to progress this investigation, their cooperation and assistance is giving us the best chance possible in establishing the full facts," he said.

“I want to assure you we will provide you with updates as and when we can but the most important thing for us now is finding out the identity of our victim and finding out as much as possible into how his remains were found in Kersal.”

Chief Superintendent Tony Creely speaks to the media at Kersal Dale, near Salford. Credit: PA Images

Anyone who thinks they may have witnessed something suspicious in the Kersal Dale area over the last few days, is asked to call 101 and quoting log number 2695 of 4 April 2024.

Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

There is also a dedicated portal for anyone to submit images or video which could help police.