An award-winning gastro pub has hit back at a "vile" customer who left a one-star review online and called one of its servers "conniving and deceitful".

The White Horse in Churton, Cheshire, responded to the anonymous review, on the reservation site OpenTable, by banning the pub-goer from ever returning.

In a long-winded review the customer claimed their meal was "miserable" and described their server as having a "horrible attitude" who "deceived" them by adding a tip to their bill.

The review said: "Jemma was our server and she coincidentally served us on our first visit an equally horrible attitude and my specific issue is trying to add a service charge on to the bill without showing a receipt. Incredibly rude, conniving and deceitful.

"Thankfully asked for clarity and a copy of the receipt only to be shown the same receipt before the voucher was deduced but after much discussion and attempted confusion she reluctantly went to the bar the 3rd time to remove the service charge."

They added: "I do not feel bad removing this whatsoever as the service did not warrant an extra charge, the food was nice but the portion size and additional charge for gravy when you get a thimble full on your meal initially is ostentatious."

After the guests concluded that they "will not be returning", their criticism was met with an immediate ban from the pub, who took to X to shame the "vile guests".

Chef Gary Usher said: "Non-Polite notice to anyone upsetting any of the team here. I will block your number and details on our system from being able to book again. Trust me, I do it regularly.

"It’s music to my ears when a******s end a review saying they won’t be returning but I like to call them to confirm."Now let’s quickly compliment Jemma because at 21-years-old she’s an absolute credit to The White Horse, to her parents and to the hospitality industry.

"Jemma I’m sorry these people upset you yesterday and on their behalf instead of working the next guest chef night you can have two tickets to come & enjoy it instead.

"Much love from us all here at The White Horse."

