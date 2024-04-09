A stretch of the M6 motorway is closed after a 'very serious incident'.

The road has been fully closed off on the northbound side between junction 21 near Warrington and junction 21A for the M62 Croft Interchange.

Emergency services are on the scene with accident investigation work being carried out.

The motorway was first closed at around 12.30am, with National Highways North West writing on X, formerly Twitter, that police and the North West Ambulance Service were headed to the scene.

A diversion route now is in place and there are long delays building.