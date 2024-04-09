Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 17-year-old boy.

Prince Walker was found with severe stab wounds on Raby Street in Moss Side, Manchester, at around 4.15pm on Thursday 4 April.

An air ambulance was sent to the incident, landing in Millennium Park, as Greater Manchester Police (GMP) cordoned off neighbouring streets.

Prince was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

The three 16-year-olds were detained in the early hours of Tuesday 9 April, GMP said.

The force added it was "working relentlessly to capture a picture of what happened in the events leading up to Prince’s death".

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Higginson, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “This remains a shocking and tragic case, our investigation is moving at pace, and we are working relentlessly to capture a picture of what happened in the events leading up to Prince’s death last week.

“Our complex and wide-ranging investigation continues and the arrests made today are a huge step forward for us as we continue to conduct numerous house and premises searches.”