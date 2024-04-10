The world's best known steeplechase beckons with the beginning of the Randox Grand National Festival.

The Aintree festival is spread across three days with a total of 21 races, with the world-famous namesake race held at the earlier time of 4pm on Saturday 13 April.

Merseyside will welcome thousands of visitors to the races, while an estimated 800 million people are expected to watch on television.

Here is all you need to know about the event.

Thousands of people will descend on Liverpool over the three days, as the festival launches on Thursday 11 April. Credit: PA Images

When is the Grand National Festival 2024 and what is happening on each of the three days?

The Grand National Festival starts on 11 April and runs until 13 April.

Opening Day - 11 April - gates open at 11am, with seven races running starting at 1.45pm

Ladies Day - 12 April - gates open at 10am, with seven races running starting at 1.45pm

Grand National Day - 13 April - gates open at 10am, with seven races running, starting at 1.20pm with the Grand National Steeple Chase at 4pm.

What are the new safety measures this year?

This year the number of runners allowed to enter the Grand National are being reduced from 40 to 34 in a bid to improve safety around the race.

Horses will also be slowed down at the beginning of the race as the first fence is moved closer to the start line and a standing start is put in place.

Campaigners have long called for tighter safety measures, with animal cruelty charities condemning the races.

In 2023 three horses died during the Aintree Festival, while in 2022 the total was four horses, including two in the Grand National.

ITV weather presenter Emma Jesson has a special Grand National Festival forecast

What's the weather forecast for the three-day event?

Thursday 11 April - Opening Day: Sunny spells with the best of the sun in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach highs of 15°C, with lows of 12°C.

Friday 12 April - Ladies Day: Patchy outbreaks of rain, especially into the afternoon. Temperatures will reach highs of 15°C, but the wind will make it feel colder.

Saturday 13 April - Grand National Day: Mix of cloud and sunny spells, with some showers. Quite breezy throughout with some strong gusts making temperatures of 14°C feel like single figures.

How can I get there?

By car: Aintree Racecourse is located on the A59, just one mile from the M57 and M58, which link the M62 and M6. Follow the A59 to Liverpool and the yellow/tourism signs as you approach the racecourse for routes to the car parks.

By train: Merseyrail will run a special timetable for the festival, with a seven-and-a-half-minute frequency of service running between Liverpool City Centre and Aintree station before the start and after the finish of the races on each day of the festival. Full details are on the Merseyrail website.

By bus: Aintree can be reached by bus on services 300, 310 and 345 both to and from Liverpool. For further information on bus routes, visit Merseytravel.

The Grand National has been held every year since 1839. Credit: PA Images

What security measures are in place?

Undercover officers will be deployed at Aintree as part of plans to prevent disruption.

Merseyside Police say a 'considerable amount' of planning has been done in the run-up to the three-day event to ensure it is 'memorable for the right reasons'.

More than 100 people were arrested at the festival in 2023, after animal rights activists burst onto the track, delaying the start of the race.

But, while animal rights charity Animal Rising says it has no plans to interfere this year, Merseyside Police say it has planned for all eventualities.

Racegoers are being urged to allow extra time to get to the course, arrive in good time and limit the number of bags and other items they take.

Police say visitors should also expect to undergo the normal security checks, including bag searches.

How can I watch if I'm not there?

ITV will cover all the action from 9:30am on ITV4 on Thursday 13 April.