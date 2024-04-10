A 16-year-old boy is in a critical condition in hospital after being stabbed in the chest twice in a "targeted" attack.

The incident happened on Woodlands Road in Aigburth, Liverpool, at around 10:20pm on Tuesday 9 April.

Emergency services who attended the scene found a 16-year-old boy with two stab wounds to his chest. He was rushed to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A boy and girl, who are both 16, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Merseyside Police said officers are still trying to establish the circumstances of the incident, including the exact location of the stabbing.Officers remain in the area to carry out house to house and CCTV investigations.

Police set a cordon in an alleyway off Hailsham Road in Aigburth after the stabbing. Credit: Liverpool Echo

An area of the road is currently cordoned off. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police. Another cordon is in place in an alleyway off Hailsham Road in Aigburth.

Detective Inspector Michael Fletcher said: "At this stage we are looking to establish the circumstances of what appears to have been a targeted attack.

A 16-year-old boy is sadly in a critical condition in hospital and we are determined to get answers for him and his family."Although we have arrested two people in connection with this incident, we are still in the early stages of the investigation and would appeal for anyone with information to please come forward.

"As part of our ongoing inquiries, we are trying to establish the location of the stabbing, so if you live in the area and have CCTV or dashcam footage, please review it to see if you captured anything from last night. I

"f you have any information, please get in touch as a matter of urgency.”

