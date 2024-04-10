A man has died in a "devastating" fire which ripped through a terraced house.

An investigation has been launched into the blaze that broke out on Kipling Avenue in Droylsden, Tameside, at around 11:55pm on Tuesday, 9 April.

A man died at the scene. A woman and child were also in the house as the fire broke out, Greater Manchester Police, but did not suffer any injuries.

Police officers and firefighters are now working together to investigate the fire with forensic officers spotted going in and out of the badly-damaged house.

A cordon remains in place on Kipling Avenue.

Police and the fire service are investigating the blaze. Credit: MEN Media

Detective Chief Inspector Anna Barker said: "This is clearly a devastating and shocking incident in which a man has sadly lost his life and that remains in our thoughts as we start to progress our investigations into the circumstances of the fire.

"I would like to reassure the public that this is being treated as an isolated incident and the public will notice an increase of police officers and staff in the area over the coming days as we work to establish the full circumstances surrounding his death.

"If you have any questions or concerns, please do feel free to approach us in the area.

"Our investigation is still in its early stages, and we are continuing to follow a number of lines of enquiry.

"If you have any information at all which could assist with our enquiries please do not hesitate to contact police as soon as possible."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...