A 17-year-old boy has died after falling into a river while canoeing.

Police and firefighters were called to reports of the incident in the River Croal, off Raikes Lane, Bolton, at about 8pm on Tuesday 9 April.

The boy was pulled from the water but was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood the boy got into difficulty after falling into the river while on an inflatable canoe, with three other teenage boys.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "We were called to Raikes Lane in Bolton at around 8pm last night (Tuesday 9 April 2024). This was a report of a person being in difficulty in the water.

"Attending along with colleagues from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Services, it was established four teenage boys were involved.

"Sadly, a 17-year-old passed away despite the best attempts of emergency services.

"Enquiries are ongoing but detectives from Bolton are confident there aren’t any suspicious circumstances."

Detective Inspector Stuart Woodhead added: "This is an extremely upsetting and distressing incident for those involved due to the tragic circumstances and we are continuing to support their loved ones at this time."

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: "Two fire engines from Bolton Central fire station, as well as the water incident unit from Heywood and the technical response unit from Leigh, attended the scene.

" Firefighters recovered a 17-year-old male from the water but he sadly passed away at the scene.

"This was a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the young man’s family and friends."