The return of The Zutons, Liverpool band back on the road

Granada Reports correspondent Tim Scott talks to The Zutons about their new music and the upcoming tour.

It's sixteen years since the Merseyside band The Zutons released an album, now fans can look forward to a new one and a nationwide tour.

The group, singer, songwriter, and guitarist Dave McCabe, drummer Sean Payne, and saxophonist Abi Harding release 'The Big Decider' on April 26th.

On the same day they play the Olympia in their home city of Liverpool on a tour that starts on April 12th in Bristol. They play Manchester on 13th April at New Century Hall.

The album was produced by the legendary Nile Rodgers, who founded the soul and funk band Chic. He has worked with every major name in the industry including David Bowie, Madonna and Duran Duran.

Rodgers says 'They reached out to me, they sent me some demos which I liked right away and I just can't help it, I love good music. And then I realised that these were the guys who did Valerie and I was like, I'm into this'. He refers to the smash hit Amy Winehouse track, written and originally performed by The Zutons.

The band say they had such a good time recording the album they didn't want to leave the revered Abbey Road studios in London.

Dave McCabe has been candid about his years of addiction to what he says was 'everything other than heroin and crack'.

'It was a laugh for a good ten years, but then the last six it wasn't and you kinda, like, knew you had to stop.'

He says his fiance and their son gave him the reason to get clean, he started when his partner got pregnant.

"If that hadn't happened I'd probably still be dipping in and out of it,' he says.

Abi Harding agrees adding 'We probably wouldn't have been here doing this'.

Both say time has flown and somehow gone slowly in parts in the last two decades.

Asked if the chemistry in the band is the same Abi says, 'It's better, I think it's better than it was before'.

For fans it looks like it's been well worth the wait.