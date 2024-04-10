Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada reporter Siham Ali spoke to residents on the estate about how the sudden increase will affect their lives.

An elderly leaseholder whose monthly service charge is set to increase by 215% says she feels "physically sick" at the thought of paying the "unaffordable" fee.

The residents on a Winsford housing estate, Cheshire, have seen their monthly payments suddenly increase from roughly £80 to more than £260.

According to management company Realty, the sharp increase will help fund "necessary roof repairs."

However, some leaseholders worry the fees will leave them in debt or force them to move away.

Gloria Atherton, 79, has been living on the estate since 2012. She says the service charge has gradually increased over the years, but this is by far the biggest jump.

She said: "It’s basically doubled in the last twelve years from £40 to £84. But the letter I received three weeks ago says it’s increased to £265.50 a month."

Now, Gloria is unsure of where she'll get the money to pay the fees.

She said: "It made me feel physically sick. Where am I going to get the money from? My pension has gone up 8.5%...the maintenance fee has gone up 215%.

"The sums just don't add up."

Residents including Gloria have reported issues with mould and roof damage to Realty, but say the repairs should come at a fair and reasonable price.

A few doors down from Gloria, Martin King has been unable to work due to health issues. He says the sharp increase makes it impossible for him to afford living at the property.

He said: "I’ve lived here for 24 years and I’ve always loved it here. It’s a nice little community and we all help each other out.

"But this has put a lot of stress and worry not just on myself but on other residents. I just manage what I pay at the moment, but to put it up to £265 a month… I just can’t manage that.

"If they stick to their guns and there's no leeway, I just don't know how I'm going to budget for it."

In a statement Realty say: “Whilst we do our best to keep service charges reasonable, [the roof] has been deemed necessary by an experienced, qualified professional."Realty Management is in no way generating fees for this project – 100% of the contributions received will be used to fund the project.”

