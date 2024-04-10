Tyson Fury has said he's "got a tough challenge" ahead of him but remains confident that he will beat Ukraine’s WBA, IBF and WBO title-holder Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia.

The world heavyweight champion held a press conference at Morecambe FC Stadium, ahead of his "Ring of Fire" Undisputed clash on 18 May that will see him defend his title.

Regarding his opponent, Fury told the press conference on Wednesday: “It’s not personal, it’s strictly business for both fighters.

"There’s a lot of stuff on the line, but I don’t hate him, he don’t hate me. I respect him, as a man, as a fighter.

"Everyone has to respect the man’s achievements. Good fighter – I have a tough challenge in front of me. But I’m very confident in my ability and I’m very confident I’ll beat the guy."

In a swipe against his opponent, Usyk is said: 'I will speak in the ring. Every time Tyson Fury speaks a lot. For me it doesn’t matter.' Credit: PA

While Fury said he respects Usyk and his previous wins, he argued that the cruiserweight is "too small" to beat elite heavyweights.

He said: “When the cruiserweights step up to the big boys, usually they get found wanting.

"You can beat the average big ones but you can’t beat the elite big ones, because size really matters.

"We have weight divisions for a reason and he’s going to be found wanting when he fights me on May 18.

“This is my time, my destiny, my era and my generation. Fact.”

After his manager, trainer and promoter predicted a knockout win for Fury, he ended the news conference by joking that Usyk would knock him out in the first round.

Fury's co-promoter Frank Warren said the fight is the "biggest of the 21st Century".

