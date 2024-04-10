Three 16-year-old boys have been charged with the murder of a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed near a park.

Prince Walker died in hospital shortly after he was stabbed on Raby Street, Moss Side, Manchester on Thursday 4 April.

Three boys, whose names can't be released due to legal reasons, will appear at Manchester Youth Court on Thursday 11 April.

Police at the scene of the stabbing Credit: MEN Media

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Higginson and Senior Investigating Officer from Greater Manchester Police said: "A week on, our investigation has now come to a position where we have charged three suspects in relation to this incident.

"Prince’s family continued to be supported by Family Liaison Officers and are being kept up to date with its progress."