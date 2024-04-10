The family of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run have paid tribute to a 'loving daughter, mother and grandmother-to-be'.

Lisa Kelsall, 52, died on the M62 slip road on the M6 near Warrington on 9 April.

Emergency services were first called over 'reports of concern for the safety of a woman' on the motorway between junction 21 and junction 21a, at around 12.15am.

Ms Kelsall, from Stoke-on-Trent, was hit by a van and pronounced dead on the scene. In a tribute issued through Cheshire Police, her family said she was a grandma-to-be and was 'taken too soon'.

" Loving daughter, mother and grandmother to be, taken too soon. RIP Lisa Kelsall. Forever in our hearts."

The incident happened on the M6 near Warrington. Credit: National Highways

A 47-year-old man from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation.Officers are now appealing for witnesses to get in touch with them.

They want to speak to anyone who saw Ms Kelsall's car, a white Vauxhall Mokka, travelling on the northbound side of the motorway between 11.30pm on Monday, 8 April and midnight on Tuesday.Cheshire Police also want to hear from anyone who has dash cam footage from the time of the incident.

A stretch of the M6 motorway was closed off for several hours after the incident as accident investigation work was carried out.

