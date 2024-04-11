A 16-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after a teenage boy was stabbed in Liverpool.

Emergency services were called to Woodlands Road, Aigburth at around 10.20pm on Tuesday 9 April to reports a 16-year-old boy had arrived at an address with two stab wounds to his chest.

The boy was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

He remains in hospital and his condition is now described as being serious but stable.

Merseyside Police believe the attack occurred on nearby Hailsham Road and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

A 16-year-old boy, who can’t be named for legal reasons, has been charged with attempted murder, Section 18 wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article.

He will appear in Liverpool Youth Remand Court on Friday 12 April.

A 16-year-old girl who was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...