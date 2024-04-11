The Grand National Festival is returning to Aintree once more for its three-day event.

The meet culminates with arguably British Racing's most famous race, and the festival's namesake, on Saturday 13 April.

A total of 34 runners will compete in the four mile two-and-a-half furlongs steeplechase, taking on a total of 30 fences.

When is the Grand National steeplechase?

The Grand National race will start at 4pm on Saturday 13 April. The race takes around 10 minutes to the first horses to complete.

When are the final 34 runners announced?

T he top 34 runners in the weights that have not been withdrawn are confirmed as the runners for the Grand National, on Thursday 11 April, at 10am.

Who is the favourite?

The reigning champion from 2023, Corach Rambler, is returning to compete again and is aiming to win the Grand National for the second consecutive year.

But, he faces competition from I Am Maximus and Vanillier.

Corach Rambler and jockey Derek Fox after winning the Grand National in 2023. Credit: PA Images

How many fences are there in the Grand National?

There are a total of 32 fences on the Grand National course - 16 on each lap.

Jockeys and horses have to jump over 30 of them during the race - the full 16 on the first lap, and only 14 on the second.

The course if the longest jump race distance in the UK.

The fences are different widths and heights, and some of them have different names.

This year's Randox Grand National will have more stringent safety measures. Credit: PA

Why is it so controversial?

Animal rights charities and campaigners complain the Grand National is not safe for horses involved, and claim the race is too dangerous.

The height of many of the fences is often cited as the main reason - with some measuring up to 6ft - as well as the exhausting length they must race.

Campaigners have long called for tighter safety measures, with animal cruelty charities condemning the races.

Many have urged for the creation of an independent regulatory body with horse welfare as its priority to be introduced, as well as a ban on whip use during all races.

In 2023 three horses died during the Aintree Festival, while in 2022 four horses, including two in the Grand National died.

63 horses have now died at Aintree since 2000.

What are the new safety measures?

In a "continued focus to ensure the best possible welfare conditions", the Jockey Club has changed the rules of the 2024 Grand National.

The number of runners allowed to enter has been reduced for 40 to 34, while horses will also be slowed down at the beginning of the race as the first fence is moved closer to the start line and an standing start is put in place.

It says it created the measures after speaking to jockeys and trainers, those in the racing industry, the British Horseracing Authority (BHA), and also using independent research papers into racehorse welfare, as well as statistical data analysis relating to the race.

Who is running?