Liverpool fans protest against rise in ticket prices

There were no supportive flags or banners on the Kop for Thursday night’s Europa League quarter-final first leg against Atalanta, with Liverpool fans replacing them with ones protesting against plans for a ticket price increase for the 2024-25 season.

Liverpool supporters' groups have come together to agree the protest, which will be carried forward though the weekend’s Premier League home game against Crystal Palace.

There are plans to have Hillsborough commemorative flags on the Kop for that game, which is closest to the April 15th anniversary of the disaster but no other flags or banners.

It's the second season in a row Liverpool have chosen to increase prices, but their four per cent rise over two years is less than the likes of Arsenal at 12 per cent, and Manchester United, 10 per cent.

But the plans have come in for criticism from fans support groups.

On April 5, the day LFC announced plans for the increase in price, Spirit of Shankly said in a post on X: "There’s been no meaningful consultation with supporters over this & it was totally opposed by SOS & the majority on the Supporters Board Spion Kop 1906. "It doesn’t reflect the discussions we had when they informed us of their plans. We are incredibly disappointed with LFC."

Spirit of Shankly and Spion Kop 1906, which organises flags and banners on The Kop, issued a joint statement, which said: "In the past, John Henry and Tom Werner have spoken of the “unique and sacred” bond between the club and its supporters - the way in which the club has conducted itself over this trashes that idea and damages the relationship and confidence in it.

"If fans really do matter and are valued by the club then freezing ticket prices for the coming season would have been a positive way to prove it."

This week, Spion Kop confirmed there would be no flags on The Kop for Thursday night's game.

The group said: "Unlike the Club's own approach, this has been agreed in consultation with other fan groups

"We will pay our respects to the 97 with Hillsborough flags only at this weekend's league match, as always with it being the closest game to the 15th of April.

"There is still a chance for the Club to hold some positive dialogue with the Supporters Board in time for Saturday's meeting.

"Until then the supporters have one message: NO TO TICKET PRICE INCREASES."

The protest will impact one of manager Jürgen Klopp's final home games before he leaves Liverpool FC in the summer.

When asked about the role fans have played in the Reds record at Anfield, Klopp said: "It’s the relationship between the team and the crowd.

"If we give our all then the people are there to give us the decisive push.

"This is a good place to watch a football game."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the UEFA Europa League quarter-final, first leg match at Anfield Credit: PA

