A man has been seriously injured after a car ploughed into a house.

Emergency services were called to Highfield Road in Farnworth, Bolton, at around 10.50pm on Wednesday 10 April after a car crashed into the corner of a house.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the driver, a 20-year-old man, was rushed to hospital after suffering serious injuries in the collision.

No one else has been hurt in the incident, police said.

A cordon remains at the scene. Credit: MEN Media

Road closures were in place on Highfield Road and in the surrounding area earlier this morning.

A cordon remains in place with emergency services at the scene. Residents living inside the house have been evacuated.

A spokesperson for GMP added: "A scene will remain on while we work with Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) to make the area safe and investigate how this happened."

GMFRS has been approached for comment.

