A man has been arrested after he got on to a bus, slapped the driver across the face before getting back off again.

The incident, which is believed to be as a result of road rage, happened around 6.30pm on 5 April on Newhaven Road in Warrington.

The driver of a Ford S-Max pulled up alongside the bus as it came to a stop before opening the doors and boarding.

Cheshire Police say the driver of the car, a 31-year-old local man, has since been arrested on suspicion of assault.

He remains in custody and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

Inspector Lee Hillyard said: “This behaviour is abhorrent and completely unacceptable, and I’m pleased that the person responsible has been arrested.

“Bus drivers provide a public service to the communities in Warrington, and they deserve to feel safe and respected while at work.

“We’ll continue to work with our partners at Warrington Borough Council to ensure safety and support for those who help deliver public transport.”