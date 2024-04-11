Racegoers have started arriving at Aintree for the first day of the world-famous Grand National Festival.

Around 150,000 people are expected at the racecourse over the three day event.

And at 4.00pm on Saturday 13 April an estimated 800 million people all over the world will stop what they are doing to watch the highlight of the racing calendar, the Grand National.

Some racegoers have had to face their own hurdle of travel disruption as there were cancellations on several Merseyrail lines due to engineering works and a broken down train.

The first race, the Close Brothers Manifesto Novices' Chase began at 1.45pm, with the last, the Goffs Nickel Coin Mares' Standard Open NH Flat Race concluding at 5.15pm.

Here are some pictures of racegoers arriving at Aintree.

Racegoers arrive on day one of the 2024 Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse. Credit: PA

Two colourful racegoers at Aintree Credit: PA

Racegoers raise a glass on day one of the 2024 Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse. Credit: PA

Racegoers arrive on day one of the 2024 Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse. Credit: PA

Racegoer in green feathered hat on first day of Aintree Credit: Colin Lane/Liverpool Echo

Horses from Willie Mullins stable head back from the gallops ahead of day one of the 2024 Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Credit: PA

Racegoers arrive on day one of the 2024 Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpoo Credit: PA

