A car has ploughed through the window of a jewellers, ending up completely inside the shop.

The vehicle was being driven by a 75-year-old woman when it happened at Midas Jewellers on King Street in Knutsford, Cheshire on Thursday 11 April.

Cheshire Police said no-one was hurt, and say no arrests have been made.

Eyewitness Gareth West described the moments after the incident.

He told CheshireLive: "I wandered around the corner seconds after it happened, seeing the shock on the faces of the owners and a customer standing in the corner.

"I couldn’t hang around but everyone looked okay."

No-one was injured in the incident Credit: MEN media

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters were stood down as soon as they arrived and the incident was handed over to police.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police said: "At around 10am this morning, officers responded to reports of a collision in Knutsford.

"Attending the scene, officers found that a blue Skoda Karoq had collided with the front window of a commercial premises on King Street.

"The driver of the vehicle, a 75-year-old local woman, was not injured during the collision."

