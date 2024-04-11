Staff in shock as car ploughs through window of jewellers shop in Cheshire
A car has ploughed through the window of a jewellers, ending up completely inside the shop.
The vehicle was being driven by a 75-year-old woman when it happened at Midas Jewellers on King Street in Knutsford, Cheshire on Thursday 11 April.
Cheshire Police said no-one was hurt, and say no arrests have been made.
Eyewitness Gareth West described the moments after the incident.
He told CheshireLive: "I wandered around the corner seconds after it happened, seeing the shock on the faces of the owners and a customer standing in the corner.
"I couldn’t hang around but everyone looked okay."
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters were stood down as soon as they arrived and the incident was handed over to police.
A spokesperson for Cheshire Police said: "At around 10am this morning, officers responded to reports of a collision in Knutsford.
"Attending the scene, officers found that a blue Skoda Karoq had collided with the front window of a commercial premises on King Street.
"The driver of the vehicle, a 75-year-old local woman, was not injured during the collision."
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...