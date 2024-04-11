A young rugby player has been described as an angel after he died suddenly at the age of 21.

Gabriel Holt, was part of the Wales Rugby League Students squad. He had started playing at the aged of five with Atherton Dragons before later joining Wigan St Patricks.Known as Gabe, he had studied at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) in Preston, where his family say he continued to excel both academically and on the field, having recently been selected for the Welsh university team.The young athlete won three caps for Wales Students in 2023 and had been named in this year’s squad for the upcoming Four Nations tournament.

Gabe, who was a 'kind' person and 'everyone's friend' passed away unexpectedly. Chris Holt, Gabe's dad, has described him as a beloved son, grandson, brother and friend to everyone on and off the field.“I can’t believe it - he was our ‘Angel Gabriel’ - his nickname from when he was born with curly white/blonde hair.

"He was a cherub baby to me, his mum Michelle, his grandparents and he could grab everyone’s attention. You never expect to bury your own child." “We would all stand in horizontal sleet in the winter and brush off snow off the pitch before they would play. He was kind, caring and everyone’s friend,” Chris added.

"He was ever so proud to play for a club with such a reputation & team spirit - 'kick one of us, kick all of us!' and went from strength to strength there.

" He was always ready to play rugby."His father says he was loving and dedicated and a 'quiet leader' on the field.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise £3,000 to help pay for his funeral.

The page, set up by a family friend, says: "I’ve known the Holt family for over 11 years, me, Chris and Michelle became fast friends and I’ve seen the kids grow up and mature."Watched Gabriel go from an awkward little boy to a fit, healthy and strong man pursuing his dreams of playing rugby for top teams.

"Most notably was his recent joining of the Welsh National Uni team!"To hear of his passing in such a sudden way, is heart wrenching. Words can’t describe the heartache we all feel, the pain and suffering that the family are going through."Tributes have also been made to Holt on social media from Wigan St Patricks who said on Facebook: “The club are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Gabriel Holt.

"A current open age player who has progressed through our junior section starting at under 13s."Gabe was loved throughout the club and especially with his selection for Wales RL students over the last few years.

"We are forever immensely proud of his achievements on and off the field. His humour and love for life will never be forgotten as he brightened up a room and was always the one to try make anyone laugh and appreciate the moment.

"His friendship was long lasting with all his teammates in particular from the junior age group through to u18s. The gel of that group that would bring us all together."Our thoughts go out to all his family and many many friends. Sending to love to Chris, Michelle, Aaron, Dominica, Will and Frankie. From all of us at Wigan St Patricks RIP Gabe. Never Forgotten."Wales Students head coach Craig Fisher said in a tribute of his own: "Lost for words is somewhat of an understatement. No words will ever be able to articulate what an exceptional human being you were."As heart-wrenching as it will be that you won’t be with us in person to go to war with us, we will take comfort in knowing that our Angel Gabriel will be with us every step of the way. God Speed young man. Forever your coach."