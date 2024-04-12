Police are investigating after reports a 16-year-old had been raped in Liverpool city centre.

Merseyside Police say officers were called to St John's Gardens at around 1.50am on Friday 12 April where they found the teenager who had been the victim of an assault by an unknown male.

The girl is being supported by specially trained officers and an investigation is currently underway.

New CCTV recently installed in St John’s Gardens is currently being examined and witness enquiries are being carried out.

High visibility patrols will also continue to be carried out and members of the public are encouraged to engage with officers and report any suspicious or unusual activity.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Parry said: "This is clearly a very shocking incident which has left a young girl very distressed.

"I want the public to be reassured that we will do everything in our powers to find the person responsible and bring them to justice and I would urge anyone with information which could assist our enquiries to get in touch as a matter of urgency.

"We believe there were a number of people in the vicinity of St John’s Gardens at the time of this incident, who left without speaking to our patrols and I would urge them to come forward and speak to us as information they have could be critical in helping us to identify the person responsible.

"We would also appeal to any delivery, or taxi, drivers who were in the area at around 1.30am today to check their dashcam to establish if they captured anything significant.

"We want people who visit the city centre and St John’s Gardens to feel safe and we will continue to provide dedicated high visibility policing patrols to deter offenders, and educate and protect the public.

“We will also be working with Liverpool City Council’s park patrols to assist us in increasing visibility in the area".