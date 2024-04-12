Comedians Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont have announced they are divorcing after nine years of marriage.

In a statement, the couple, who have a daughter, said they had "jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go our separate ways".

They added: "As our only priority is managing this difficult transition for our daughter, we would ask that our privacy is respected at this sensitive time to protect her well-being.

"We will be making no further comment."

Richardson is a stand up comic from Lancaster, known for his dry humour, and was previously a team captain on Channel 4's 8 Out Of 10 Cats.

In 2018, he launched the panel show Jon Richardson: Ultimate Worrier, which ran on Dave for two series and has previously co-hosted with Russell Howard on BBC Radio 6 Music.

Beaumont, is from Hull, and also a stand-up comic.

Her routines often feature anecdotes about her home city, and she has has appeared on panel shows including Have I Got News For You.

The couple have starred together in "Meet The Richardsons" - in which they play "exaggerated versions of themselves" - since 2020.

They also starred together on Celebrity Gogglebox.

