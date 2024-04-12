A man has been jailed after a stash of high purity cocaine worth £4.2 million was found hidden in a piano.

Francesco Role from Greater Manchester was stopped in his van by Border Force officials at Newhaven Port, East Sussex, on Monday 6 November as he was returning from Normandy.

As they searched the van - offering removal services - officers found a bed, two chairs, a cupboard, and several cardboard boxes.

But, further examination revealed a piano hidden under a blanket.

Authorities noticed it was heavier than expected, and it was clear it had been tampered with.

When they opened the piano, police found 89 wrapped blocks of high purity cocaine, estimated to be worth more than £4 million.

Role was arrested, and the information was passed over to specialist detectives in Greater Manchester Police's Serious Organised Crime Group.

An investigation was launched, and it soon became clear that Role was using a variety of fake delivery addresses across the UK.

He initially tried to claim that he was a legitimate businessman, but when faced with the evidence pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class A drugs and the fraudulent evasion of the provision of the importation of class A drugs.

R ole, 45, of Dean Road, Irlam was jailed for 13 years and six months, on Friday 12 April.

Detective Inspector James Coles from GMP Serious Organised Crime Group said: "We know that criminals are adapting their methods to evade law enforcement, which is why it is imperative that we continue to use all resources available to evolve with them and stay one step ahead.

"Had Role been successful in bringing £4 million worth of cocaine into the UK it would have had devastating effects to our communities.

"His arrest and long custodial sentence will undoubtedly disrupt the drugs trade and local dealers who were reliant on his shipments.

"Working with Border Force and partners across the UK and abroad, we are targeting drug traffickers, and this should be a stark warning to others who attempt to bring drugs into the UK."

