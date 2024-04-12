A horse has died during the opening race of Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival.

Giovinco who was being ridden by Stephen Mulqueen, fell at the final fence of the Mildmay Novices' Chase just before 2pm, and required treatment on the track.

He was treated by vets for an extended time, but could not be saved from the injuries sustained in the fall.

Giovinco was trained by two-time Grand National winner Lucinda Russell, and was seven years old.

An Aintree Racecourse spokesperson said: "During our first race of the day, Giovinco fell at the last fence and was immediately attended to by our expert veterinary professionals.

"After assessment, sadly they concluded the necessary course of action for the horse's welfare was to put him to sleep.

"Our heartfelt condolences are with his connections."

Giovinco's death on day two of this year's Grand National festival has led to more calls for tighter safety measures, with some even saying horse racing should be banned.

Animal Rising, who blockaded the course in 2023, said: "If the death toll was this high in any other 'sport', it would be banned immediately.

"However, because it's 'just' horses being killed, then the racing industry and the government seem content to allow these innocent animals to suffer horrific injuries and die."

The Grand National has seen a number of changes for the 2024 races in a bid to improve safety.

Fences have been changed, with foam and rubber toe boards added, as well as reducing the height of Fence 11 by two inches.

Standing starts to all races have also been implemented.

The moves come in a "continued focus to ensure the best possible welfare conditions" for those racing in the annual three-day festival held at Aintree Race Course in Liverpool, the Jockey Club said.

Announcing the measures in October 2023, the body, which runs the Grand National Festival, said it had "recognised the need for more substantial updates on several key areas in order to better protect the welfare of racehorses and jockeys".

In 2023 three horses died during the Aintree Festival, while in 2022 the total was four horses, including two in the Grand National.

A total of 64 horses have now died at Aintree since 2000.