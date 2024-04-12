Greater Manchester Police has re-opened an investigation into whether Angela Rayner broke electoral law over the sale of her council house.

The Deputy Labour leader and Ashton-under-Lyne MP previously said she did 'nothing wrong' when selling her former council house before she became an MP - following questions about whether she paid the right amount of tax on the sale.

The new probe comes after James Daly, deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, made police aware of neighbours contradicting Ms Rayner's statement that a property, separate from her husband's, was her main residency.

The Bury North MP alleged she may have made a false declaration about where she was living on the electoral register.

A GMP spokesperson said: "We’re investigating whether any offences have been committed.

"This follows a reassessment of the information provided to us by Mr Daly."

More to follow.