Three men have been arrested following reports of a fight at Aintree’s Ladies Day.

The altercation was reported as racegoers enjoyed the second day of the Randox Grand National Festival at the Liverpool Racecourse.

A Merseyside Police spokeswoman said: "Three men have been arrested on suspicion of affray following a report of a fight at the front of the Princess Royal Stand."

The force said the report, of an altercation involving four or five men, was made at 2.25pm.

One man received treatment on site for minor injuries, the spokeswoman added.

The force added it had also seized three drones after they were flown in a restricted area during the three-day festival.

The drones were seized on both Thursday 11 April, and Friday 12 April.

A spokesman said: "We were made aware of drones being flown in the restricted airspace which resulted in the operators being located and their aircraft seized and advice given to a further operator."