I Am Maximus has won the Randox Grand National 2024 at Aintree.

Trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by Paul Townend, I Am Maximus stormed up the famous run-in to claim success as the 7-1 favourite.

Delta Work was second with Minella Indo and Rachael Blackmore in third and Galvin fourth. But last year’s winner Corach Rambler unseated his rider Derek Fox at the very first fence.

Today's win gave the all-conquering Willie Mullins a second victory in the Aintree showpiece.

Successful with Hedgehunter 19 years ago, Mullins was responsible for eight of the 32 who headed to post in Liverpool, but I Am Maximus was well-touted to follow up last year’s success in the Irish Grand National.

An impressive tune-up in the Bobbyjo Chase saw punters latch onto the Grade One-winning eight-year-old and Paul Townend rode the 7-1 market leader with supreme confidence down the inner as I Am Maximus showed no sign of previous jumping frailties.

In a race with early drama when defending champion Corach Rambler unshipped Derek Fox at the very first fence, there were a plethora still in contention heading down to two out, where I Am Maximus was inching into contention.

However, the complexion of the race would change at the elbow where I Am Maximus scooted clear of Minella Indo and Delta Work.

It was a first Grand National triumph for Townend, while owner JP McManus was striking at Aintree for the third time after Don’t Push It (2010) and Minella Times (2021).

