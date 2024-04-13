Protesters say they will not disrupt Grand National after last year’s delayProtesters who delayed last year’s Grand National say they will not disrupt the 2024 race, but believe a spotlight “continues to shine” on the deaths of horses.

The 2023 race was delayed by almost 15 minutes after Animal Rising activists gained entry to the course, leading to more than 100 arrests.

Aintree racecourse will hold the world's most famous steeplechase at the earlier time of 4pm on 13 April, which organisers hope will “ensure optimal conditions” on the track.

Other changes include a reduced field of 34 horses, down from 40, a standing start, a reduction in height to one of the fences and added foam and rubber toe boards on every fence.

But despite the changes, Ladies Day on Friday saw two fatalities, with horse Giovinco succumbing to injuries after a fall in the first race and Pikar suffering the same fate in the final race.

Protesters delayed the race by 15 minutes in 2023. Credit: PA Images

An email said to have been sent by Animal Rising co-founder Dan Kidby to Jockey Club chief executive Nevin Truesdale said the group had no intention of disrupting the Grand National.

Mr Kidby wrote: “Animal Rising’s actions last year shone a spotlight on the deaths that happen during the Grand National Festival.

“This light continues to shine and we don’t believe disruption is needed to draw attention to this again.

“Horses have died almost every single year at the Grand National; the safest bet one could make is that a horse would die.

“This continues to be the case in spite of rule changes, which are nothing more than a PR exercise to try to win back public opinion.”

The Jockey Club has previously said changes to the race were not made as a consequence of the protests.

A spokesman for Aintree Racecourse said: “We conduct an evidence-based review process after every Grand National which looks at all aspects of the race.

“The changes that we announced last year are data-driven and the result of a detailed assessment of recent Grand Nationals and the analysis of trends and statistics relating to the race over many years.”

More 80,000 people are expected at the Liverpool racecourse for the world's most famous steeplechase.

Pictures showed punches being thrown among a group of men on the racecourse on Friday afternoon.

Merseyside Police said eight men were arrested throughout the day – four on suspicion of affray, two on suspicion of assault, one on suspicion of a drug offence and one who was alleged to be drunk and disorderly.

