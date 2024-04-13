Police have discovered the remains of a baby at a home in Wigan.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the discovery was made at the property in Marsh Green after they responded to 'reports of concern for welfare'.

Five people - aged between 20 and 70 - were arrested on suspicion of concealing a death and unlawful burial. They have all since been bailed, the force said.

An investigation is underway, with police and forensic officers remaining on the scene.

Another police scene is also in place on Valley Road in Pemberton, a force spokesperson added. 'Extensive enquiries' are being carried out.

Baby's remains found at Wigan home before five people arrested. Credit: MEN Media

Police said the incident is believed to be 'isolated' at this stage and they say there is no threat to the wider public or community.

Chief Superintendent Clare Jenkins from our Wigan district said: "This is a truly heart-breaking discovery, and I do not underestimate the impact that this news will have on the local community.

"I would like to reassure you that we have several teams of officers and specialist resources working diligently to find answers.

"You will likely notice an increased presence of our officers throughout the next week, if you have any concerns or want to share any confidential information, please do not hesitate to speak to them.

"In the coming days we will know more about the circumstances surrounding this incident, but we are confident that this is isolated, and there is no threat to the wider public.

"At this stage we are keeping an open mind, and we will provide updates as soon as we can."

