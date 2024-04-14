A man has died and five others have been injured after a fire tore through a home.The blaze broke out a house on Warrington Road, in Wigan, at around 2:30am on Sunday, 14 April.

A man died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the blaze, a spokesperson from Greater Manchester Police said.

Five other people who live in the house were hurt, with one person in a 'life-threatening condition' in hospital.A scene remains in place on Warrington Road. Chief Superintendent Clare Jenkins, from GMP's Wigan district, said: "Our thoughts are with the family involved in this incident who are currently receiving treatment for their injuries and also grieving a tragic loss."Whilst our enquiries alongside GMFRS continue and are still in early stages we are confident it is an isolated incident that has no wider risk to the public."

A cordon remains in place as police establish the cause of the blaze, which has destroyed one semi-detached house.