Hundreds of the Manchester Arena attack survivors, along with relatives of the victims, have launched legal action against MI5.

More than 250 people have joined the group action against the security service, claiming it failed to take action that could have stopped the attack.

They have submitted their claim to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal, which investigates complaints about the alleged conduct of public bodies.

22 people were killed and hundreds were injured when terrorist Salman Abedi detonated a bomb in the Manchester Arena foyer at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017.

The 22 victims of the arena attack.

A statement on behalf of Hudgell Solicitors, Slater and Gordon, and Broudie Jackson Canter, the three lead firms representing the group, said: "Legal teams representing injured survivors of the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017 can confirm that they have collectively submitted a group claim on behalf of more than 250 clients to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT).

"As it is an ongoing legal matter, we are unable or provide any further details, or comment further, at this stage."

Director general Ken McCallum expressed “deep regret” that intelligence was not gathered which may have stopped the attack from happening.

Salman Abedi detonated a homemade bomb, killing 22 people.

His comments followed the findings of a public inquiry which concluded that MI5 missed a “significant opportunity” to stop the attack from happening, which he was “profoundly sorry” for.

Communication breakdowns between the security service and Counter Terrorism Police North West officers meant intelligence was not shared, chairman Sir John Saunders concluded in his third and final report following the Arena Inquiry.

"The reasons for this significant missed opportunity included a failure by a Security Service officer to act swiftly enough", he said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...