Roads closed as thousands of runners take to streets for Manchester marathon
Tens of thousands of runners and spectators have taken to the streets of Manchester for the marathon.
Adam Clarke clinched first place for the elite male athletes with an impressive time of 2:16:29, with Marshall Smith as runner up and Alex Teuten third.
Charlie Arnell is the winner for female athletes, with an incredible time of 2:37:14, with soon-to-be GB runner Melissa Gibson coming in second five minutes later.
Meanwhile, Brett Crossely was the first wheelchair athlete to cross the finish line with a speedy time of 1:50:35.
Watch the moment Adam Clarke crosses the finish line as winner of Manchester marathon.
Roads have been closed since 3am, with people warned to expect severe travel disruption during the annual event, which started at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground on Sunday moning.
The 26.2 mile challenge covers Trafford, Stretford, Altrincham, Chorlton-cum-Hardy, and the city centre, and has attracted of runners from around the world.
So far, the event has raised more than £3 million for charity from fundraisers, donors, and supporters backing the participants of the UK's biggest marathon outside of London.
The streets have been lined with spectators, with more than 125,000 people estimated to show up and offer their support to the runners.
What’s this year’s route?
The route kicked off at Lancashire County Cricket Club in Old Trafford and loops back to finish nearby:
Which roads are closed?
Closures are listed alphabetically by the times that they'll be affected.
3am until 4.30pm:
A56 Chester Road (southbound): from Chester Road to the Deansgate Interchange
6am until 8.30pm:
Railway Terrace and Buckingham Road: from Clarendon Road West to Manchester Road
6.30am until 4.30pm:
Barrack Street: from Chester Road to Tatton Street
A56 Chester Road (northbound): from Chester Road to the Deansgate Interchange
Ellesmere Street: from Chester Road to Hulme Hall Road
Lower Moss Lane: from Chester Road to Bramfield Walk
Malt Street: from Chester Road to Manson Avenue
Manson Avenue: from Chester Road to Malt Street
Trentham Street: from Chester Road to Dinton Street
7.30am until 8.30pm
Barlow Moor Road: from Groby Road to Manchester Road
Brantingham Road: from Keppel Road to Manchester Road
Brundretts Road: from Groby Road to Wilbraham Road
Longford Road: from Oswald Road to B5217 Manchester Road
Kensington Road: from Oswald Road to Manchester Road
Manchester Road: from Barlow Moor Road to Seymour Grove
Manchester Road: from Nicolas Road to Wilbraham Road
Nicolas Road: from Manchester Road to B5217 Manchester Road
Oswald Road: from Vincent Avenue to Wilbraham Road
Stratton Road: from Strathmore Avenue to Manchester Road
Whitelow Road: from York Road to Wilbraham Road
Wilbraham Road: from Edge Lane (Stretford) to Albany Road
8am until 8pm
Hampton Road: from Daresbury Road to Edge Lane (Stretford)
Ryebank Road: from Daresbury Road to Edge Lane (Stretford)
7.30am until 4.30pm
A57 (M) both west bound off and east bound off slip-roads to Deansgate interchange
7.30am until 3.30pm
Princess Street: from Bridgewater Way to Nancey Street
7.30am until 2pm
Atkinson Street: from Deansgate to Little Quay Street
Bootle Street: from Jerusalem Place to Deansgate
Bridgewater Street: from A56 Deansgate to Southern Street
Camp Street: from A56 Deansgate to Byrom Street
Castlegate: from Chester Road
Castle Street: from A56 Deansgate to Duke Street
Chester Road (A56): from A5014 Chester Road to the Deansgate interchange
Chester Road (A56): from Deansgate interchange to Deansgate
Chorlton Road: from Upper Chorlton Road to Stretford Road
Chorlton Road: from Stretford Road to Royce Road
Chorlton Road: from Royce Road to Deansgate interchange
Cornbrook Road: from Chester Road to Dinton Street
Deansgate: from A56 Deansgate to Owen Street
Deansgate: from Chester Road to John Dalton Street
Great Bridgewater Street: from Watson Street to A56 Deansgate
Great Jackson Street: from Chester Road to Silvercroft Street
Hardman Street: from Jodrell Street to Deansgate
Hulme Hall Road: from Chester Road to Ellesmere Street
Jackson Crescent: from Chorlton Road to Barhill Close
Jacksons Row: from Southmill Street to Deansgate
Jerusalem Place: from Peter Street to Bootle Street
Liverpool Road: from Southern Street to A56 Deansgate
Lloyd Street: from Deansgate to Mount Street
Mount Street: from Windmill Street to Peter Street
Oxford Road: from Peter Street to Portland Street
Peter Street: from A56 Deansgate to 50m east of Mount Street
Quay Street: from Deansgate to Gartside / Quay Street
Royce Road: from Eliza Street to Shawgreen Close
St John Street: from A56 Deansgate to Byrom Street
Stretford Road: from Erskine Street to Nash Street
Sylvan Road: from Upper Chorlton Road to Whalley Road
Tonman Street: from A56 Deansgate to Byrom Street
Trafford Street: from A56 Deansgate to Century Street
Upper Chorlton Road: from Egerton Road North to Upper Chorlton Road
Whitworth Street West: from Deansgate to Bugle Street
Wood Road: from Upper Chorlton Road to Whalley Road
8.30am until 6.45pm
Brooklands Road (Sale): from Whitehall Road to the Altrincham roundabout
Cranleigh Drive (Sale): from Ashstead Road to Brooklands Road
Maple Road (Sale): from Woodlands Drive to Brooklands Road
Wendover Road (Sale): from New Forest Road to Brooklands Road
How do I sign up for Manchester Marathon 2025?
Manchester Marathon 2025 is officially happening on Sunday, 27 April, which is the same day as London 2025.
To get yourself a place on the starting line, apply for priority access here.
