Roads closed as thousands of runners take to streets for Manchester marathon

A group of runners dressed as a caterpillar take part in Manchester marathon for MND research.

Tens of thousands of runners and spectators have taken to the streets of Manchester for the marathon.

Adam Clarke clinched first place for the elite male athletes with an impressive time of 2:16:29, with Marshall Smith as runner up and Alex Teuten third.

Charlie Arnell is the winner for female athletes, with an incredible time of 2:37:14, with soon-to-be GB runner Melissa Gibson coming in second five minutes later.

Meanwhile, Brett Crossely was the first wheelchair athlete to cross the finish line with a speedy time of 1:50:35.

Roads have been closed since 3am, with people warned to expect severe travel disruption during the annual event, which started at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground on Sunday moning.

The 26.2 mile challenge covers Trafford, Stretford, Altrincham, Chorlton-cum-Hardy, and the city centre, and has attracted of runners from around the world.

So far, the event has raised more than £3 million for charity from fundraisers, donors, and supporters backing the participants of the UK's biggest marathon outside of London.

The streets have been lined with spectators, with more than 125,000 people estimated to show up and offer their support to the runners.

What’s this year’s route?

The route kicked off at Lancashire County Cricket Club in Old Trafford and loops back to finish nearby:

The route.

Which roads are closed?

Closures are listed alphabetically by the times that they'll be affected.

3am until 4.30pm:

  • A56 Chester Road (southbound): from Chester Road to the Deansgate Interchange

6am until 8.30pm:

Railway Terrace and Buckingham Road: from Clarendon Road West to Manchester Road

6.30am until 4.30pm:

  • Barrack Street: from Chester Road to Tatton Street

  • A56 Chester Road (northbound): from Chester Road to the Deansgate Interchange

  • Ellesmere Street: from Chester Road to Hulme Hall Road

  • Lower Moss Lane: from Chester Road to Bramfield Walk

  • Malt Street: from Chester Road to Manson Avenue

  • Manson Avenue: from Chester Road to Malt Street

  • Trentham Street: from Chester Road to Dinton Street

7.30am until 8.30pm

  • Barlow Moor Road: from Groby Road to Manchester Road

  • Brantingham Road: from Keppel Road to Manchester Road

  • Brundretts Road: from Groby Road to Wilbraham Road

  • Longford Road: from Oswald Road to B5217 Manchester Road

  • Kensington Road: from Oswald Road to Manchester Road

  • Manchester Road: from Barlow Moor Road to Seymour Grove

  • Manchester Road: from Nicolas Road to Wilbraham Road

  • Nicolas Road: from Manchester Road to B5217 Manchester Road

  • Oswald Road: from Vincent Avenue to Wilbraham Road

  • Stratton Road: from Strathmore Avenue to Manchester Road

  • Whitelow Road: from York Road to Wilbraham Road

  • Wilbraham Road: from Edge Lane (Stretford) to Albany Road

8am until 8pm

  • Hampton Road: from Daresbury Road to Edge Lane (Stretford)

  • Ryebank Road: from Daresbury Road to Edge Lane (Stretford)

7.30am until 4.30pm

  • A57 (M) both west bound off and east bound off slip-roads to Deansgate interchange

7.30am until 3.30pm

  • Princess Street: from Bridgewater Way to Nancey Street

Runners from around the world are taking part in the marathon.

7.30am until 2pm

  • Atkinson Street: from Deansgate to Little Quay Street

  • Bootle Street: from Jerusalem Place to Deansgate

  • Bridgewater Street: from A56 Deansgate to Southern Street

  • Camp Street: from A56 Deansgate to Byrom Street

  • Castlegate: from Chester Road

  • Castle Street: from A56 Deansgate to Duke Street

  • Chester Road (A56): from A5014 Chester Road to the Deansgate interchange

  • Chester Road (A56): from Deansgate interchange to Deansgate

  • Chorlton Road: from Upper Chorlton Road to Stretford Road

  • Chorlton Road: from Stretford Road to Royce Road

  • Chorlton Road: from Royce Road to Deansgate interchange

  • Cornbrook Road: from Chester Road to Dinton Street

  • Deansgate: from A56 Deansgate to Owen Street

  • Deansgate: from Chester Road to John Dalton Street

  • Great Bridgewater Street: from Watson Street to A56 Deansgate

  • Great Jackson Street: from Chester Road to Silvercroft Street

  • Hardman Street: from Jodrell Street to Deansgate

  • Hulme Hall Road: from Chester Road to Ellesmere Street

  • Jackson Crescent: from Chorlton Road to Barhill Close

  • Jacksons Row: from Southmill Street to Deansgate

  • Jerusalem Place: from Peter Street to Bootle Street

  • Liverpool Road: from Southern Street to A56 Deansgate

  • Lloyd Street: from Deansgate to Mount Street

  • Mount Street: from Windmill Street to Peter Street

  • Oxford Road: from Peter Street to Portland Street

  • Peter Street: from A56 Deansgate to 50m east of Mount Street

  • Quay Street: from Deansgate to Gartside / Quay Street

  • Royce Road: from Eliza Street to Shawgreen Close

  • St John Street: from A56 Deansgate to Byrom Street

  • Stretford Road: from Erskine Street to Nash Street

  • Sylvan Road: from Upper Chorlton Road to Whalley Road

  • Tonman Street: from A56 Deansgate to Byrom Street

  • Trafford Street: from A56 Deansgate to Century Street

  • Upper Chorlton Road: from Egerton Road North to Upper Chorlton Road

  • Whitworth Street West: from Deansgate to Bugle Street

  • Wood Road: from Upper Chorlton Road to Whalley Road

8.30am until 6.45pm

  • Brooklands Road (Sale): from Whitehall Road to the Altrincham roundabout

  • Cranleigh Drive (Sale): from Ashstead Road to Brooklands Road

  • Maple Road (Sale): from Woodlands Drive to Brooklands Road

  • Wendover Road (Sale): from New Forest Road to Brooklands Road

How do I sign up for Manchester Marathon 2025?

Manchester Marathon 2025 is officially happening on Sunday, 27 April, which is the same day as London 2025.

To get yourself a place on the starting line, apply for priority access here.

