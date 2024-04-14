Tens of thousands of runners and spectators have taken to the streets of Manchester for the marathon.

Adam Clarke clinched first place for the elite male athletes with an impressive time of 2:16:29, with Marshall Smith as runner up and Alex Teuten third.

Charlie Arnell is the winner for female athletes, with an incredible time of 2:37:14, with soon-to-be GB runner Melissa Gibson coming in second five minutes later.

Meanwhile, Brett Crossely was the first wheelchair athlete to cross the finish line with a speedy time of 1:50:35.

Watch the moment Adam Clarke crosses the finish line as winner of Manchester marathon.

Roads have been closed since 3am, with people warned to expect severe travel disruption during the annual event, which started at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground on Sunday moning.

The 26.2 mile challenge covers Trafford, Stretford, Altrincham, Chorlton-cum-Hardy, and the city centre, and has attracted of runners from around the world.

So far, the event has raised more than £3 million for charity from fundraisers, donors, and supporters backing the participants of the UK's biggest marathon outside of London.

The streets have been lined with spectators, with more than 125,000 people estimated to show up and offer their support to the runners.

What’s this year’s route?

The route kicked off at Lancashire County Cricket Club in Old Trafford and loops back to finish nearby:

The route.

Which roads are closed?

Closures are listed alphabetically by the times that they'll be affected.

3am until 4.30pm:

A56 Chester Road (southbound): from Chester Road to the Deansgate Interchange

6am until 8.30pm:

Railway Terrace and Buckingham Road: from Clarendon Road West to Manchester Road

6.30am until 4.30pm:

Barrack Street: from Chester Road to Tatton Street

A56 Chester Road (northbound): from Chester Road to the Deansgate Interchange

Ellesmere Street: from Chester Road to Hulme Hall Road

Lower Moss Lane: from Chester Road to Bramfield Walk

Malt Street: from Chester Road to Manson Avenue

Manson Avenue: from Chester Road to Malt Street

Trentham Street: from Chester Road to Dinton Street

7.30am until 8.30pm

Barlow Moor Road: from Groby Road to Manchester Road

Brantingham Road: from Keppel Road to Manchester Road

Brundretts Road: from Groby Road to Wilbraham Road

Longford Road: from Oswald Road to B5217 Manchester Road

Kensington Road: from Oswald Road to Manchester Road

Manchester Road: from Barlow Moor Road to Seymour Grove

Manchester Road: from Nicolas Road to Wilbraham Road

Nicolas Road: from Manchester Road to B5217 Manchester Road

Oswald Road: from Vincent Avenue to Wilbraham Road

Stratton Road: from Strathmore Avenue to Manchester Road

Whitelow Road: from York Road to Wilbraham Road

Wilbraham Road: from Edge Lane (Stretford) to Albany Road

8am until 8pm

Hampton Road: from Daresbury Road to Edge Lane (Stretford)

Ryebank Road: from Daresbury Road to Edge Lane (Stretford)

7.30am until 4.30pm

A57 (M) both west bound off and east bound off slip-roads to Deansgate interchange

7.30am until 3.30pm

Princess Street: from Bridgewater Way to Nancey Street

Runners from around the world are taking part in the marathon.

7.30am until 2pm

Atkinson Street: from Deansgate to Little Quay Street

Bootle Street: from Jerusalem Place to Deansgate

Bridgewater Street: from A56 Deansgate to Southern Street

Camp Street: from A56 Deansgate to Byrom Street

Castlegate: from Chester Road

Castle Street: from A56 Deansgate to Duke Street

Chester Road (A56): from A5014 Chester Road to the Deansgate interchange

Chester Road (A56): from Deansgate interchange to Deansgate

Chorlton Road: from Upper Chorlton Road to Stretford Road

Chorlton Road: from Stretford Road to Royce Road

Chorlton Road: from Royce Road to Deansgate interchange

Cornbrook Road: from Chester Road to Dinton Street

Deansgate: from A56 Deansgate to Owen Street

Deansgate: from Chester Road to John Dalton Street

Great Bridgewater Street: from Watson Street to A56 Deansgate

Great Jackson Street: from Chester Road to Silvercroft Street

Hardman Street: from Jodrell Street to Deansgate

Hulme Hall Road: from Chester Road to Ellesmere Street

Jackson Crescent: from Chorlton Road to Barhill Close

Jacksons Row: from Southmill Street to Deansgate

Jerusalem Place: from Peter Street to Bootle Street

Liverpool Road: from Southern Street to A56 Deansgate

Lloyd Street: from Deansgate to Mount Street

Mount Street: from Windmill Street to Peter Street

Oxford Road: from Peter Street to Portland Street

Peter Street: from A56 Deansgate to 50m east of Mount Street

Quay Street: from Deansgate to Gartside / Quay Street

Royce Road: from Eliza Street to Shawgreen Close

St John Street: from A56 Deansgate to Byrom Street

Stretford Road: from Erskine Street to Nash Street

Sylvan Road: from Upper Chorlton Road to Whalley Road

Tonman Street: from A56 Deansgate to Byrom Street

Trafford Street: from A56 Deansgate to Century Street

Upper Chorlton Road: from Egerton Road North to Upper Chorlton Road

Whitworth Street West: from Deansgate to Bugle Street

Wood Road: from Upper Chorlton Road to Whalley Road

8.30am until 6.45pm

Brooklands Road (Sale): from Whitehall Road to the Altrincham roundabout

Cranleigh Drive (Sale): from Ashstead Road to Brooklands Road

Maple Road (Sale): from Woodlands Drive to Brooklands Road

Wendover Road (Sale): from New Forest Road to Brooklands Road

How do I sign up for Manchester Marathon 2025?

Manchester Marathon 2025 is officially happening on Sunday, 27 April, which is the same day as London 2025.

To get yourself a place on the starting line, apply for priority access here.

