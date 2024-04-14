Two men have died after a crash between a motorbike and car.

The incident happened on Ormskirk Road, near the junction with Billinge Road, Wigan, at around 7:15pm on Saturday, 13 April.

A Peugeot 408 collided with a Suzuki GSR750 motorbike, Greater Manchester Police said, unseating both the rider and passenger of the bike.

A 21-year-old man died at the scene because of the impact, and the other person, a 56-year-old man, also died a short time later in hospital from his injuries, police said.

A man, 41, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He remains in custody for questioning.

PC Philip Drummond from our Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This is another extremely upsetting and tragic collision that has happened in recent days in Wigan and our thoughts remains with their loved ones.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and continuing at pace from last night and we are now appealing to the local community to come forward if they saw anything or have access to doorbell or dashcam CCTV to help us establish further the moments leading up to the collision.

“I’d like to thank residents in the area for their continued understanding and co-operation whilst we worked overnight and today at the scene along with other emergency services colleagues."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...