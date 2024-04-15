A 'heartbroken' mother has made an emotional appeal for any information that could help find her son.

Ben Smith, 15, from Walton, was last seen in Liverpool in the early hours of Wednesday 3 April 2024.

Rachel Corkhill, his mother, says she last heard from Ben when she woke up and saw his message.

She said: "I last saw him before I went to bed and then I woke up to a message on my phone saying that he loved me and that he's sorry, that's it really.

"I know he cares but I don't know whether he understands the difficulties that we're going through now, seeing he's missing.

"I really thought he'd turn up the next day or something but now we're 10 or 11 days later with no contact whatsoever. It's just awful, I can't do anything, I can't go anywhere, can't eat, can't sleep. Nothing.

"He did go missing a couple weeks ago as well and then came back, then this is the second time... I just want to know that he is safe, that's literally it."

Rachel has been doing everything she can to find Ben, she said: "[I've been] contacting everybody who I know he does know, putting things out on social media, just generally asking my friends to ask around, just wondering around places to see if anybody's seen him."

Ben is described as white, 5ft 10 inches tall, of slim build, with short to medium length black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black tracksuit pants and black trainers.

Black hooded jacket, black tracksuit pants and black trainers. Ben has links to the Maghull and Croxteth areas.

Tony Roberts, Detective Chief Inspector for Merseyside Police, said: "They're desperate to get him home and we're doing everything we can as a force in order to support them during this extremely difficult and worrying time.

"We're exploring all possible lines of inquiry to find Ben and we're acting on any pieces of information that we receive from members of the public.

"Ben, if you're listening or you're seeing this appeal, please make contact with us. Please just let us know that you're safe, contact us and contact you're family and let us know where you are."