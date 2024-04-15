Play Brightcove video

A retired nurse who dedicated her life to the NHS was failed when she needed it most, her heartbroken son has said. Pat Dawson, 73, worked as an NHS hospital nurse for 30 years.

She had been enjoying a well-earned retirement when she was rushed to Royal Blackburn Hospital on September 19 last year. Her family described her as 'fit and healthy'. She hadn't been to visit her GP in more than three decades and had never gone to A&E before.

"Not once in the last 30 years had mum personally sought any kind of emergency NHS care, that is until the tragic circumstances we have re-lived here today.

"And tragic is truly what it is. It is beyond belief quite how catastrophically she was failed not by one individual but by the NHS trust.

"Life will not be the same without mum and we cannot bring her back, but we would be failing as a family if we didn't highlight how much room for improvement there is at the Royal Blackburn Hospital emergency department."

On that night, the accident and emergency department had been categorised as 'over capacity and over-stretched' an hour before Pat arrived. There were more than 90 patients waiting to be seen.

Accompanied by her son John, she was taken to the resus area as A&E buckled under overwhelming pressure. Barely four hours later Pat was dead.

Pat Dawson devoted her life to her family Credit: Paula Dawson

An inquest heard today (April 15) how the retired nurse who devoted her life to the NHS would probably have survived if medics hadn't checked the wrong patient's notes which had a 'do not resuscitate' order in place. The court was told how Pat was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital by ambulance with a suspected bowel obstruction on September 19. As she waited to be seen, she told John that she needed the toilet.

John asked for a commode but at least two nurses failed to return with one and after waiting for a 'significant period' John ended up wheeling Pat to the toilet himself.

John regularly asked his mum if she was ok but on asking a third time he received no response. Staff then entered the toilet and found Pat slumped against the wall with dark fluid coming out of her mouth. A healthcare assistant was first on the scene and, after noting Pat had no pulse, CPR was started which quickly resulted in a return of spontaneous circulation.

Pat, who was was born in Salford and lived in Rawtenstall, was then taken into a room but her heart stopped beating a second time. Nurses went to check the notes and returned to inform John that she had a 'Do Not Resuscitate' in place and she passed away at 9.35pm - less than four hours after she had arrived at the hospital.

As John sat with his mother after she had been pronounced dead he was visited by a senior nurse who informed him of the mistake. The inquest, at Accrington Town Hall, heard that the patient whose notes were confused for Pat's was a 90-year-old man.

"Unfortunately, tragically and catastrophically these were not Pat's records; they belonged to an entirely different patient who was male and in his 90s; characteristics which Pat very clearly did not share," Area Coroner Kate Bisset said. "It was quickly realised that a DNR was not in place however, tragically, it was too late."

The inquest heard that staff had failed to check the NHS number on Pat's wristband or even by confirming the gender and age on the notes. Giving evidence to the inquest, emergency consultant Dr Ahmad Alabood said it had been an 'honest mistake because [staff] were rushing'.

Dr Alabood said that, when Pat was brought into A&E, the department was 'significantly over-stretched and over-crowded'. All eight bays in resus were full and each nurse had an unlimited number of patients to look after.

In his statement read out during the inquest, Pat's son John said: "I know that our mum will have been horrified by how the system she gave her life to failed her at her time of greatest need.

"It is beyond belief the catastrophic way in which she was failed, not only by one individual but by doctors who have sworn the Hippocratic oath to do no harm and our mum paid the ultimate price."

Dr Alabood, who admitted that it is probable that Pat would have been resuscitated had medics attempted to do so, was asked by the coroner if there was anything else he wanted to say regarding Pat's admission to A&E to which he replied: "It was unfortunate".

The coroner then interjected: "Well it was beyond unfortunate wasn't it. It was catastrophic."

The inquest heard that as he left the hospital Pat's son John bumped into the paramedic who had brought his mum in. John informed the paramedic that Pat had died. "He was totally stunned; he couldn't believe she had died," John said.

Several systemic changes have been implemented since Pat's death after concerns were highlighted during an internal investigation. These include limiting the number of patients each nurse looks after to five and reactivating a DNR every three months.

A post mortem CT scan confirmed the cause of Pat's death was aspiration pneumonitis after she inhaled stomach contents. This was caused by a small bowel obstruction.

Returning a narrative conclusion, the coroner flagged up several areas of sub-standard care' which Pat had received including a failure to record any of the tests carried out in hospital, not following the sepsis and abdominal pathways and the error in checking the wrong patient's notes.

The coroner concluded that Pat would not have died when she did had it not been for the mistakes and, significantly, made a ruling of neglect. She added: "I am satisfied that Mrs Dawson would not have died, at that point, if the care she had received had been different."