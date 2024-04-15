A man and his pet dog were left injured after being attacked by two 'out of control' dogs in Wigan.

The incident, on Cansfield Grove, Ashton-in-Makerfield, was reported shortly after 3.30pm on 4 April.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a man and the dog he was walking near Cansfield High School needed treatment for injuries after the "two large, grey dogs" of an unknown breed attacked them in the street.

An investigation was launched after the incident, with police now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The force said the two dogs were under the control of an adult woman.

A post shared by GMP Wigan West said: "Police are investigating an offence of the owner of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury, on Cansfield Grove, Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan, at approximately 15:35 on Thursday 4 April.

"During this incident a male and a dog both received injuries requiring medical treatment, caused by two large grey dogs of unknown breed under the control of an adult female.

"If any local residents has any information regarding the identity of the owner of the dogs, or has any possible CCTV of the incident please contact police by 101, online report or alternatively 0800555111 to Crimestoppers quoting crime reference CRI/06LL/0009403/24."

