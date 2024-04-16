Coronation Street's stars and fans demand 'free Roy Cropper'

Coronation Street fans are gearing up for a campaign to free long-term character Roy Cropper after his arrest on suspicion of murder.

Episodes of the TV soap saw Roy become the prime suspect in the investigation of teenager Lauren Bolton's disappearance after being the last person to see her alive in Weatherfield.

And further suspicion arose when he cleaned out the teenager's flat after she left.

Granada Reports's presenter Lucy Meacock was part of the storyline, revealing the breaking news that he'd been arrested.

Things got worse for Roy, played since 1995 by David Neilson, in Monday 15 April's episode, when the cafe owner was refused bail and ordered to stay in custody until his trial.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, some of his cast-mates said a campaign has begun in the town to free the cafe owner.

Colson Smith who plays local police officer, Craig Tinker, said: "I'm hoping that Craig can be Roy's friend and give the residents the information on what's going on, from the police point of view whist being neutral and not breaking any rules.

"I think the big thing for Craig is to just tell them enough."

Alison King, who plays Carla Connor, is part of the campaign.

"I want to get to the bottom of it. We need to get Roy out, he doesn't belong in there at all and I'm gutted he didn't get bail last night," she said.

"He's been there through everything, through thick and thin. We need everybody to get behind him."

In 1998, a similar public campaign begun for Coronation Street character Deirdre Rachid, who was played by Anne Kirkbride.

She was jailed for fraud in 1998.

"Free the Weatherfield One" was plastered on tabloid newspapers, and the Prime Minister at the time, Tony Blair, said he would be asking his Home Secretary, Jack Straw, to investigate the issue.

The Coronation Street cast fight to Free the original Weatherfield One - Deirdre Barlow. Credit: ITV Press Centre

Leader of the Conservative Party in 1998, William Hague, also announced his concern for Rachid's treatment.

Sally Dynevor, who plays Sally Webster, was also jailed in the show.

"Roy won't survive in there, we have to get him out," she said.

"I know myself it's not a nice place. The nicest man on Coronation Street goes to prison? It just can't happen."

