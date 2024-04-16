A four-year-old boy who was injured in a house fire in Wigan at the weekend has now died, police said.

Ethan Mason had been rescued after his 'dad ran back inside to save his little boy', his family said.Tragically his dad, named today as 45-year-old Barry Mason, also died from his injuries.

Ethan, who suffered serious injuries and was fighting for his life in an induced coma, died in hospital on Tuesday morning.

Police do not believe that there are any suspicious circumstances involved in the fire. Credit: MEN Media

Detective Inspector Lee Gridley, from GMP’s Wigan district, said: “This is a devastating incident and all of our thoughts are with the family of this young boy, who had his entire life ahead of him.

“Together with the earlier death, this is a tragedy for the Wigan community and I know that many people will be shocked by this heartbreaking news.

"I hope people will join us in sending their absolute best wishes to all those involved in this incident, as they begin their journey in the healing process. "

The blaze broke out at around 2:30am on Sunday 14 April.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue investigating the cause but, following initial enquiries, officers do not believe that there are any suspicious circumstances.

Any witnesses should call police on 101, quoting log 393 of 14 April 2024.

