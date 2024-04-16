A dog owner has been arrested after a woman was bitten and taken to hospital following a suspected XL bully attack.

Lancashire Police responded to reports that a woman had been bitten by a dog on Havelock Street, Blackpool, in the evening of 15 April 2024. The dog, believed to be an XL bully, has been seized.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment to a dog bite on her hand.

Emelia McPartland, 19, saw a woman confronting a man in the street, she said: “It started on Coronation Street just outside Morrisons, this man was walking his dog, dragging the dog and shouting at it,"

“He started punching the dog in the face.”

Miss McPartland said the man walked to Havelock Street, where a passing car stopped and a woman got out.

She added: “The woman was shouting at him saying what he was doing is disgusting, he was telling her to mind her business.”

The witness said the woman approached the man and was then bitten by the dog.

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We were called shortly after 5.30pm yesterday to a report that a woman had been bitten by a dog on Havelock Street in Blackpool.

“Officers, including armed officers, attended and a man in his 40s was arrested at a property on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control. He remains in custody.

“A dog, suspected to be an XL bully type, was seized from the address.

“The woman, in her 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment to a dog bite injury to her hand.”

It became a criminal offence to own the XL bully breed without an exemption certificate in England and Wales from 1 February 2024.

If anyone owns the breed they must have had the animal neutered, microchipped, muzzled and on a lead in public.

