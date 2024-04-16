The family of a man who died after a car crash have paid tribute to the "loving son, grandson and little brother."

Lewis Durham died after a car collided with the motorbike that himself and another passenger were on.

The accident happened on Saturday 13 April 2024 at 7:15pm on Ormskirk Road in Wigan.

Both people on the motorbike became unseated and suffered serious injuries.

Emergency services attended the scene and confirmed Lewis had passed away because of the impact.

A 56-year-old man also died a short time later in hospital from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 41-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and causing injury by careless driving.

He has since been released on bail.

Paying tribute to Lewis, his family said: "It is with great sadness that Lewis has been so tragically taken away from us. He sadly passed away in a road traffic accident in Wigan on Saturday 13th April.

"The youngest in our family with the world at his feet. He’s left a huge hole in our family, our hearts are absolutely broken. He was always a happy, fun loving character, who had everything going for him in life, loved by everyone and had the best of friends. A loving son, grandson, and little brother.

"We’d like to thank the emergency services and people who assisted him at the scene who comforted him in maybe his last moments. We’ll cherish every memory we have of you Lewis.

"We’re all beyond proud of you and will miss and love you forever. You’re now the brightest star in the sky Lewis. Love you forever and always Mam, Dad, Grandma, Granda, Nana, and your two big sisters."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...