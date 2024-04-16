A man has been found guilty of murdering his father after posting on Facebook offering £5,000 for anyone willing to kill him.

On 8 August 2023, Stephen Duckworth said he was scared after his son, Austin Duckworth, posted on Facebook, offering £5,000 "for anyone willing to kill my father".

In a post on 7 August, he wrote: "Anyone want to sort my dad out? 5k. I'd stick him on a farm where he could be fed and help raise the hens or bury him dead.

"Your choice. My number is on my timeline. He lives St George's Road Preston. Need to get the keys and will have to pay cash every day till you're paid off. Might be a bank transfer, not sure."He also sent a message to someone saved as 'Liam' in his phone, saying: "Do you want to kill my dad for £5k?"

Austin Duckworth was banned from going near his father's home in August 2023 after being arrested on suspicion of assault in May, but he breached his bail conditions by going to his father, Stephen Duckworth's, home on 26 August 2023.

He went to the house and asked for a pair of walking boots which he said were either in the bedroom or under the stairs, Stephen Duckworth, put the door on the latch and went to look for them, the court heard.

Austin Duckworth.

A jury was told that when he said he could not find them, Austin Duckworth kicked the door, breaking the latch, and rained around 10 blows to his father's head, neck and hands.

The 37-year-old told his father as walked away, he "better call an ambulance".

Stephen Duckworth had reported a number of incidents to the police, including a time when he had been put in a headlock, thrown to the ground and "almost strangled" by the younger man.

Neighbours had also reported Duckworth shouting and making threats towards his father.

After one incident, Mr Duckworth told officers: "These issues between me and my son are getting worse and I won't stand for him assaulting me."After dialling 999 and telling police what happened, Stephen initially declined medical attention. But he felt increasingly unwell as the day progressed, resulting in him calling for an ambulance later that same evening.

Stephen was taken to hospital where it was discovered that he had a 'bleed to the brain'. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, Stephen died from his injuries on 12 October 2023.

A post mortem examination revealed the cause of Stephen’s death was blunt force head trauma.

Austin Duckworth was found guilty of murder after a five-day trial at Preston Crown Court.

Detective Chief Inspector Jill Riley, from our Force Major Investigation Team, said: "This is a tragic case involving the death of a 72-year-old man, in his own home, at the hands of his son.

"Austin Duckworth set about punching his elderly father to the head and face and continued to do so as he fell to his knees and sought to protect himself from the blows with his arms."This was a callous and violent attack and one which left Stephen with non-survivable injuries.

"This is a very rare case where a murder victim was able to provide an account of the attack to the police, which was played to the jury during this trial."This was extremely upsetting for members of Stephen’s family who were present in court, and I must thank them for the way in which they conducted themselves throughout the trial and for the support that they have given to this investigation.

"I am pleased that justice has been served today and hope this goes in some way to providing comfort to Stephen’s family."

Austin Duckworth will be sentenced at Preston Crown Court today, 16 April.

Want more on the issues affecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region.