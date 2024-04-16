A son who killed his father in a viscous attack refused to attend court as he was jailed for life.

Austin Duckworth, 37, must serve at least 17 years before being able to apply for parole.

Preston Crown Court was told he visited his father Stephen, 72, in August last year demanding a pair of walking boots.

When his father said he could not find the boots, Duckworth, who had suffered declining mental health, kicked down a door and punched his father in the jaw.

The pensioner, who had a number of pre-existing health conditions, fell to his knees and tried to defend himself as his son "pummelled him" in the hallway of the house.

Duckworth assaulted his father in May 2023. Credit: MEN Media

Austin Duckworth then left the house but when the police arrived at the house, his father was able to give a statement about what happened.

Tragically, Mr Duckworth told officers his son "used to be a son to be proud of".

The pair had previously enjoyed a close relationship and Mr Duckworth had left his entire estate to his son in his will.Mr Duckworth, unaware that he suffered a severe injury to his brain, declined to attend hospital.

He was later transferred to Royal Preston Hospital where he died on 12 October 2023.

Judge Medland said Duckworth's conviction for murder was on the basis he aimed to seriously harm his father, but did not intend to kill.

He said: "The defendant is not present today for the sentence hearing. He has refused to attend."That is, in my judgement, an act of contempt to the memory of Stephen Duckworth, the wider family and the court. It displays a total absence of remorse."This was the culmination of a period of about three years or slightly more during which Austin Duckworth's behaviour was frequently unacceptable, aggressive, threatening and deeply, deeply troubling."

Judge Medland KC said bizarre and abusive messages and social media ramblings, in which Duckworth offered £5,000 to anyone prepared to kill his father showed signs of poor mental health.He said the offence was aggravated by the elder Mr Duckworth's vulnerability, and the fact it had taken place in his own home.

In mitigation he took into account Duckworth's previous good character and his mental health difficulties.

