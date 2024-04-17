The family of a four-year-old boy who died following a house fire which also claimed the life of his father said he 'didn't want his daddy to be alone'.

Ethan Mason, aged four, had been in an induced coma after the fire at his home on Warrington Road, Wigan, in the early hours of 14 April, 2024.

Witnesses said his dad Barry, 45, ran back into the house to save his son.

Ethan died in hospital on 17 April, 2024.

Play Brightcove video

Ethan's aunt, Jessica, paid tribute to him on her Facebook page: "Little Ethan decided he didn’t want his daddy to be alone, and he is now back in his arms.

"As a family we are all completely broken but want to thank you, every single one of you, for your words of love and support."To help support the family following the tragedy, a fundraising page has been set up.

Jessica said: "Please respect our families privacy at this time and allow us to grieve this terrible loss."Please, if you can, still donate as devastatingly we now have two funerals to arrange and so many costs to cover after the fire has destroyed not only my beautiful sisters life but everything her and the kids have owned."

It is believed the fire started in the kitchen of the house before spreading to the roof. Six people were inside at the time.

Bouquets of flowers, handwritten tributes and a child's Spiderman cushion have been laid outside the home. Nearby residents are 'devastated' by the tragic incident.

"There's been a huge wave of sadness," said one woman, who lives with her family along Warrington Road.

"People can say what they want about this place, but the community comes together."They're a beautiful family. It must be so horrific what they're going through."

Six people were in the house at the time of the fire in the early hours of 14 April 2024. Credit: MEN Media

Greater Manchester Police do not believe that there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding incident. Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue are investigating the causes of the fire and are working with the police.Detective Inspector Lee Gridley, from GMP’s Wigan district, said: “This is a devastating incident and all of our thoughts are with the family of this young boy, who had his entire life ahead of him.“Together with the earlier death, this is a tragedy for the Wigan community and I know that many people will be shocked by this heartbreaking news.

"I hope people will join us in sending their absolute best wishes to all those involved in this incident, as they begin their journey in the healing process.

“While we are not treating the incident as suspicious, if anyone has any information they believe is important, please do get in touch with us. You can do this by calling police on 101, quoting log 393 of 14/04/2024.”

Want more on the issues affecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region.