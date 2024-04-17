A man who raped a woman while holding a hammer after trying to retrieve drug money has been jailed for 15 years.

Nathan Byrne, aged 24, turned up at the victim's home in search of her friend. Byrne demanded to be let into the property, he then picked up a hammer and became more aggressive.

The 24-year-old, of Glebe Close, Preston, promised to let her go if she took him to her friend's flat.

Keeping hold of the hammer, he raped the woman several times while at the second property.

The victim described Byrne's behaviour as very changeable, with him becoming extremely violent and threatening at times.

He was found guilty of six offences of rape and one offence of causing a person to engage in sexual activity at Preston Crown Court in March. Byrne denied the charges.

He was handed a 15-year prison sentence before Judge Phillip Parry.

Byrne will have to serve a minimum of two thirds of that term, while he was also ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for life.

Rachel Scott, Detective Constable of Lancashire Police, said: “This was a prolonged and sustained attack against an extremely vulnerable woman during which Nathan Byrne subjected her to a horrific ordeal and justice has now caught up with him. His actions were nothing short of disgusting.

“The victim had to relive her ordeal when she gave evidence in court at the trial, and she showed great bravery in doing that.

"We encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual crime to come forward, we will investigate thoroughly and seek to bring to justice those who commit such offences.”