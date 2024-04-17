A teenager who died after being stabbed in Bury has been named as Coby Tristram.

The 18-year-old was rushed to hospital after the attack on Abingdon Avenue in Whitefield on March 28. A murder investigation was launched by Greater Manchester Police when he died of his injuries two weeks later.

An inquest will open at a later date. Previously, three teenagers - two 16-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy - who were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon and violent disorder were later charged.

One of the 16-year-olds was charged with Section 18 assault, possession of an offensive weapon and affray. The other two were charged with possession of an offensive weapon and affray.

The three, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are due to appear at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court on Friday, May 10. Previously, a 49-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

Four people were charged in connection with Toby's death Credit: MEN Media

The 20-year-old, Charlie Harrison, of Mather Avenue, was charged with affray and possession of an offence weapon. The 49-year-old man has been released on bail with strict conditions, say police.

Officers also arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder but he was released with no further action. A 33-year-old man was later arrested for attempted murder and has been released on police bail, according to GMP.

Detective Inspector Charlotte Whalley, of GMP's Major Incident Team, said previously: "Firstly, our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones and friends at this devastating time, who have asked for continued privacy whilst they come to terms with their loss. Our investigation two weeks on now from the incident means we are now treating this as murder with updates to be made in due course.

“We have made several arrests in connection with this, and we are still appealing to the public. If anyone has information or detail that may help us, they are asked to get in touch.''

