Care home residents have been cuddling with two "magnificent" alpacas as part of an animal therapy session.

Carlos and Teddy visited in an effort to help stimulate residents at Brookview Bupa Care Home in Alderley Edge.

The visit made many of the resident's days, with one, Barbara, saying: “I never thought in my lifetime I would get the chance to cuddle an alpaca - it was amazing, thank you for organising such a lovely visit."

Making the most of the afternoon, residents stroked and played with the alpacas in the communal lounge.

The four-legged guests also surprised residents by popping into their rooms.

Residents were overjoyed to meet Carlos and Teddy. Credit: MEN Media

The session was arranged by the home's wellbeing team after receiving requests to meet some animals.

Many residents were impressed by the animals' calm nature as the furry pair made their way around the home.

Ann, another resident at Brookview, commented: “What magnificent animals, they brought a sense of calmness to the home.

"In that moment cuddling the alpaca, nothing else mattered.”

