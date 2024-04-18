The cause of death of a baby whose remains were found at a house is still unknown, as police say they believe there is "no wider threat" to the public.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) began searches after the child's remains were found at a house in Marsh Green, Wigan, on 12 April 2024.

Five people aged between 20 and 70 remain on bail after being arrested on suspicion of concealing a death and unlawful burial.

It is understood that some of those arrested have special needs and all are known to the child.

It is thought police responded after being contacted by social services.

Handwritten tributes along with teddybears including an elephant, a rabbit and a dog, were left outside the home after the news was announced on 14 April 2024.

"Rest in peace, little one," one note read. "Sleep tight in the arms of the angels where you will be loved and cherished as you should have been on Earth."

"It's awful," one neighbour, who lives just over the road, said. "I wouldn't say this area is quiet per se, but I didn’t expect this. Nobody expected this."

GMP discovered the baby remains at house in Wigan, on 12 April 2024. Credit: MEN Media

GMP has now closed the crime scene, but say officers remain in the area to continue their investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector John Davies, leading the investigation for GMP, said: “I completely understand why the news of this discovery has shocked the community.

“It really is a tragic set of circumstances.

“I want to provide reassurance to those residing locally that our continued presence in the area is simply to ensure we are being as diligent and thorough as possible, and to listen to any concerns you may have, not because there is any risk to the public.

“I am confident in saying there is no wider threat.

“This is an incredibly complex investigation, and as such is going to take some time to arrive at answers both we and the community want; we are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances leading up to the recovery of the remains.

“At this stage of our investigation, we have not found any other remains and believe this to be an isolated incident.

“As soon as we are able to confirm further details about the circumstances, we will do so.

“The co-operation and understanding of the community have not gone unnoticed.”