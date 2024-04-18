Dramatic pictures show the cause of miles of tail backs and hours-long delays for motorists as a lorry caught fire on a section of motorway.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the M56 in Frodsham around 7.38pm on Wednesday 17 April.

The lorry, thought to be carrying top soil and cardboard waste, was on the hard shoulder of the eastbound carriageway close to the Runcorn turn-off.

Burnt-out lorry on M56

Three fire engines from Powey Lane, Runcorn and Ellesmere Port were at the scene as well as Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service's water bowser for a water supply.

The eastbound carriageway between junction 12 and 14 was shut but thick smoke from the lorry meant both sides of the motorway had to be closed for motorists' safety.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

The lorry was on the hard shoulder of the M56 near the Runcorn turn-off Credit: Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service

Fire crews remained at the scene for more than seven-an-a-half hours and drivers were able to resume their journeys around 10.15pm.

Although the travel disruption from the fire continued into the morning, with one lane of the M56 still closed for resurfacing causing congestion for motorists.

